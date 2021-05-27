Ellen DeGeneres already has a replacement and it’s Kelly Clarkson

The singer’s talk show already exists, only now it will air on the same channel and at the same time as Ellen’s. Emmy winner started with this program in September 2019 and so far it takes two seasons, after the third, it will occupy the space left by Ellen.

“These are remarkable accomplishments for a talk show in its second season,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, in a statement. “We look forward to the nineteenth season of Ellen DeGeneres along with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a very successful year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our evening news. “