Although much of the entertainment industry, including film and even television, is on hiatus or with much less activity, this does not mean that there are no premieres. The streaming and pay TV services continue to do marketing to capture audiences, that’s why we continue watching trailers, teasers and spots as a promotional action.

Definitely, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, HBO and TNT They have replicated it during the last weeks, since they are the ones that have spread the most content in order to generate expectation in the public.

Although the cinema could lose around 10 billion dollars for box office this year, according to data from The Hollywood Reporter, for streaming and television platforms, an opportunity has been opened to gain relevance and time on screens.

That is why during the last month the trailers, teaser, previews, spots related to series and movies to be featured in your catalogs or programming bars.

Given this context, that is why we keep the weekly compilation of advances that were released in that period of time, and which we consider should be the object of interest of marketers and advertisers.

Here are some trailers or previews that were shared through various channels such as YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter And, if you have not seen them, you should not miss them:

Movie / Series: The Great

Director / Creators: Tony McNamara, Colin Bucksey

Production Company: Thruline Entertainment, Echo Lake Entertainment, Macgowan Films, Media Rights Capital, Hulu

Movie / Series: HARD

Director / Creators: Rodrigo Meirelles

Production Company: HBO, Condecine

Movie / Series: Hollywood

Director / Creators: Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy

Production Company: Ryan Murphy Productions, Netflix

Movie / Series: Love Life

Director / Creators: Sam Boyd

Production Company: Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate, HBO Max

Movie / Series: Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film

Director / Creators: Anthony Mandler

Production Company: Philymack, Amazon Studios, Polygram Entertainment, Federal Films

Movie / Series: Snowpiercer

Director / Creators: Graeme Manson

Production Company: CJ Entertainment, Studio T, Tomorrow Studios, TNT

Movie / Series: We Are Little Zombies

Director / Creators: Makoto Nagahisa

Production Company: Dentsu, Nikkatsu, Parco Co. Ltd., Robot Communications, Sony Music Entertainment

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299