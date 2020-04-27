Although much of the entertainment industry, including film and even television, is on hiatus or with much less activity, this does not mean that there are no premieres. The streaming and pay TV services continue to do marketing to capture audiences, that’s why we continue watching trailers, teasers and spots as a promotional action.
Definitely, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, HBO and TNT They have replicated it during the last weeks, since they are the ones that have spread the most content in order to generate expectation in the public.
Although the cinema could lose around 10 billion dollars for box office this year, according to data from The Hollywood Reporter, for streaming and television platforms, an opportunity has been opened to gain relevance and time on screens.
That is why during the last month the trailers, teaser, previews, spots related to series and movies to be featured in your catalogs or programming bars.
Given this context, that is why we keep the weekly compilation of advances that were released in that period of time, and which we consider should be the object of interest of marketers and advertisers.
Here are some trailers or previews that were shared through various channels such as YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter And, if you have not seen them, you should not miss them:
Movie / Series: The Great
Director / Creators: Tony McNamara, Colin Bucksey
Production Company: Thruline Entertainment, Echo Lake Entertainment, Macgowan Films, Media Rights Capital, Hulu
Movie / Series: HARD
Director / Creators: Rodrigo Meirelles
Production Company: HBO, Condecine
Movie / Series: Hollywood
Director / Creators: Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy
Production Company: Ryan Murphy Productions, Netflix
Movie / Series: Love Life
Director / Creators: Sam Boyd
Production Company: Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate, HBO Max
Movie / Series: Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film
Director / Creators: Anthony Mandler
Production Company: Philymack, Amazon Studios, Polygram Entertainment, Federal Films
Movie / Series: Snowpiercer
Director / Creators: Graeme Manson
Production Company: CJ Entertainment, Studio T, Tomorrow Studios, TNT
Movie / Series: We Are Little Zombies
Director / Creators: Makoto Nagahisa
Production Company: Dentsu, Nikkatsu, Parco Co. Ltd., Robot Communications, Sony Music Entertainment
