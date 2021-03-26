Elle Fanning and her transformation to become Catherine II

In May of last year, Elle Fanning stole glances with her character on “The Great,” the Hulu series where she plays Catherine the Great.

This year, Elle Fanning has once again stepped into the shoes of the Russian empress to film the second season of the series, which will again have 10 episodes.

The actress has already been seen wearing her wardrobe; This time, not only will she be wearing layers and layers of fabric to create the volume of the time, but she will also be pregnant.

The series is set in Russia during the 18th century, so the art department has been quite careful about every detail of the sets and costumes.

Since February, Elle shared an image on her personal Instagram account in which she was seen wearing a corset that adjusted her belly, with a rather convincing advanced pregnancy.

Despite the fact that the recordings have already resumed, the production continues to take its precautions and everyone present has continued to wear masks to avoid contagion.

Elle’s performance has earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Series or Television, as well as Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Television Cast.

However, Elle has been building quite a productive career in recent years, so in addition to the series, we will be able to see her in The Nightingale and The girl from Plainville soon.