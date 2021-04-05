Ella Baila Sola will return on June 18 at the Starlite festival

MÁLAGA / MADRID, Apr 5. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The iconic duo of the 90s She dances Alone will meet again on the same stage to reconnect with his audience and celebrate his 25th anniversary on Starlite, which is held in the Malaga municipality of Marbella in summer.

Specifically, the event will take place in the auditorium of Starlite Catalana Occidente, Friday June 18, as reported by the organization in a statement.

Marta Botía and Marilia Casares they announced their separation in 2001, after five years making music and three albums. His farewell was with an album of ‘Greatest Hits’ (Hispavox) where the 20 most outstanding songs of his musical career were included.

The breakup of the duo had been announcing for some time and the composers from Madrid decided to separate to continue with new projects separately. In addition, Botía also resumed training in a duo with Virginia Mos, with a studio album in 2019 with the title ‘Magnets in the fridge’.

This new confirmation joins the cast of artists for the festival, among which are already confirmed Beret, Miriam Rodríguez & Cepeda, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Miguel Bosé, Nathy Peluso, Irina Kolesnikova & El Lago de Los Cisnes, Miguel Ríos & The Black Betty Trio, El Último Aplauso, Stool, Pablo López, Passenger, Rozalén, Maluma, Antonio Orozco, Antonio José and Bonnie Tyler.

Also Carlos Rivera, Rosario, Alan Parsons Live Project, Ozuna, Sebastián Yatra, Raphael, Estopa, ‘El Sentido del Humor: Dos Tontos y Yo’, Il Divo, José Luis Perales, Lionel Richie, Juan Magán, Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Simple Minds, Ara Malikian, Tomatito, David Bisbal, Omar Montes, Lérica, Aitana and Morat, among others.

The tickets of this new confirmation will be on sale this Tuesday, April 6, at www.starlitecatalanaoccidente.com with special launch prices – from 20 euros – for the first 150 tickets to each concert.

In this way, the festival wants to promote culture and allow betting on music. In addition, the return is guaranteed in case of illness by COVID-19.

Finally, they recalled that the boutique festival is held outdoors in an environment surrounded by nature, and the venue will have all the security measures adapted to the regulations.

They also valued that Starlite Catalana Occidente was the only international festival held in times of pandemic, “marking the new era of safe concerts and leading the global music industry.