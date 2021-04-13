Elizegi asks Athletic “a match to remember in motivation and football”

04/13/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

EFE

Aitor Elizegi, president of Athletic Club, was optimistic for the final of the Copa del Rey this Saturday against Barcelona at La Cartuja, a match in which he hopes that the rojiblanco team has “learned something” from the one they lost to Real Sociedad and is able to complete “a match to remember in intensity, motivation and football” .

“In La Cartuja I think we did good and bad. There was no ball, there was no football and I don’t know if there was a referee. There was only heart. It is not to applaud, but it is not to reproach because they came out with the entire 21st century on their backs, “Elizegi said at a press conference. that he offered in San Mamés before a ceremony to deliver badges to the partners who have been with the entity for 50 years.

“They should enjoy what they know. They are in their prime, in a magnificent club and you have to make it very difficult for them. Let Barcelona have a hard time. It will be eleven against eleven and things will probably be better for us. It is time to pull ex officio. That it does not pass without pain or glory and that it be a match to remember in intensity, motivation and football“, it affected.

Elizegi confessed that the final against Real it was his “longest and hardest 90 minutes” as an Athletic fan, although “not at all for the rival.” “On the contrary, we must pay tribute to the rivals. I am even glad that there is one more Cup in the Basque Country. That matters to me zero, I care about my club,” he added.

Regarding Saturday’s game, he added that he is not concerned about the previous arbitration controversies because “he has never” thought that the referee is going to influence a game “and wished him” the maximum of successes and discretion ” because “the less we remember the better for the two rivals.”

“If those of us who were in La Cartuja can be proud of anything, it is in how we assimilate defeat as a club, which a centenary entity has to do. You have to respect your rivals and the 25 protagonists of what happens on a pitch. That respect seems non-negotiable to me, “he added on this matter.

Finally, on the concentrations of fans prior to the final of day 3, Elizegi differentiated the farewell that the fans paid to the team in Lezama of the incidents that occurred a few hours before the meeting in the center of Bilbao.

“We are grateful for the departure the bus made. Within our possibilities we have requested support so that we receive the affection of the fans in that exit, to be able to be in a more orderly way, “he explained.

“I think it is important that within the rules, because we know the importance of the moment that Euskadi is experiencing, that part of those families, especially young people, They can dedicate 10-15-30 minutes to a cohesive team that helps the day-to-day life of these kids“added the president.

For Elizegi, “the distances” between that farewell and what happened in Bilbao “are obvious” and he censured that for the incidents on Pozas Street “there is no justification whatsoever.”

“I think they should reflect. Nothing could be further from the spirit, style and values ​​of Athletic than to end up creating those images and those moments of unease in the neighbors. It does not make sense to damage the heart of the city when we are all together, “he stressed.