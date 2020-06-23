Elizabeth Taylor and her yellow wedding dress that ended up condemning her | Instagram

The famous actress Elizabeth Taylor wanted to wear a yellow dress wide sleeves and wide tuxedo collar for your fifth wedding with Richard Burton, this being his longest-lasting marriage.

Back then the actress had already gone through four marriages which unfortunately were not a good thing, and this fifth was practically condemned for the color he chose for his own dress.

That’s right, although it sounds a bit far-fetched, many claim that the bad luck he had in his marriage was because of the yellow dress that he carried on that day.

At first Richard thought it would be something temporary nothing else, but it became love, managing to be the deepest of all his life.

It should be noted that all their marriages were involved in large controversial, and this was no exception.

Elizabeth got married with Richard in the year of 1964 and managed to become the couple more emblematic since they were both married when they met and began to court.

For this iconic wedding, Taylor chose Irene Sharaff to make her dress and devised a dress for silhouette baby doll with puffed sleeves and roll neck, the color being the most striking of the same.

One of his biggest problems, without a doubt, was alcoholThey both drank like Cossacks and even started drinking for breakfast and didn’t stop until dawn

The couple lasted 10 years as husband and wife, because in 1974 they decided to divorce, however, only 16 months if they had separated, the couple returned to get marry, this being the cause of their fights.

On that occasion it was in a secret wedding in Botswana, Africa, but unfortunately a year later they returned to divorce in 1976.

The love between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton is probably the loudest, turbulent, self-destructive and delusional in Hollywood history.

It should be noted that since the two were already married when they met, even the same Vatican criticized the relationship, but that started his great story.