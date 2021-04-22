Elizabeth Olsen will not return to social networks and explains why she left them – Tomatazos

After triumphing as the title character in the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney Plus, WandaVision – 95%, Elizabeth Olsen (Kodachrome – 71%, Ingrid Goes West – 86%) has been very busy with her work in said universe, as it is known that she will have a participation in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and, in fact, after seeing the evolution of her character in the aforementioned series, it is expected make his role in the MCU that much more important.

Last year, the actress surprised her fans when she decided to delete her Instagram account, something that many attributed to the cancellation campaign she suffered for not speaking out in the first days after the death of her colleague Chadwick Boseman (The Mother of Blues – 100%, Black Panther – 90%). Olsen’s followers were devastated by the decision of the protagonist of WandaVision, as he had deactivated his only social media platform.

Despite rumors about her decision and that many hoped that at any moment she would resume her virtual activity, in a new interview for Glamor Magazine UK (via EpicStream) the 32-year-old actress explained the real reason why He moved away from social networks and confirmed that he will never return to them.

As recently revealed by Olsen, his decision to leave Instagram and in general his activity on social networks had nothing to do with the death of Boseman, nor with the criticism he received for not speaking out in the first days after his death, the The reality is that the actress felt very pressured to play a character of herself in the virtual world. In addition to being uncomfortable serving as a kind of official voice on certain issues, something that does not interest him at all.

The whole thing made me feel uncomfortable and it’s not even like I’m really paying attention to the comments or something, I just felt weird, how my brain was organized, like, if something happened in the world, I would say, ‘Oh, what? do I have to post about this? ‘

Olsen also explained that feeling the need – or worse, the obligation – to have a say in everything that happens in the world made her feel part of a narcissistic cycle of which we are all, or have been, part.

I think it’s very dangerous to think, ‘Oh, something just happened in the world. I’m an empowered person whose voice should be heard on this issue, ‘and I think it’s such a narcissistic point of view that we’re all a part of, that it made us live in this strange narcissistic cycle.

Also, the actress practically made it clear that she has no plans to return to social networks and that she intends to stand firm with her decision. So her fans will have to “settle” for seeing her in her movies; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theaters in 2022.

During the pandemic, I was like, ‘Oh well. You know what? this just isn’t for me ‘and I just got rid of it and won’t be back. I will never go back to social media.

