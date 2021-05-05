Elizabeth Olsen will be a murderer in new HBO Max series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

After sweeping the small screen with Wandavision, Elizabeth Olsen will return to television with Love and Death, the HBO Max series in which she will play a murderess.

Inspired by the true crime book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as articles from Texas Monthly, the miniseries follows “two couples who go to church, enjoying the family life of a small town in Texas, until someone picks up an ax. According to TV Line, Olsen will play Candy Montgomery.

Love and Death will be written by David E. Kelley, while Lesli Linka Glatter will direct the fiction. Made by Lionsgate, the series is executive produced by Glatter, Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town culminating in a terrible act of violence,” said Sarah Aubrey, director of original content for HBO Max. “We are fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to show all the layers of Candy that make this story unforgettable,” he added.

This is not the first attempt to bring Candy Montgomery’s story to the screen. In July 2020, another project based on the assassin was announced that would star Elisabeth Moss.

Source: The national