Elizabeth Olsen was concerned about WandaVision

Although it has been a success, it seems quite clear that before the premiere of “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision”, there were some doubts behind the scenes as to whether what they were doing was the right thing to do. The last to express these concerns has been the leading actress Elizabeth Olsen, in charge of portraying Wanda Maximoff in which it became the first Marvel Studios series for Disney +.

In a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen is asked if she had certain misgivings about participating in a project for the small screen, when until now all her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been limited to large blockbusters such as “Captain America: Civil War ”Or the Avengers movies:

Yes, totally. I was really terrified because I was thinking ‘These characters must be in the movies. They are larger than life, they are saving the world. ‘ But I was excited to honor television and sitcoms, and I felt like that was the best way to get Marvel into television. Even so, there were moments before its premiere where I was mortified. I felt immense pressure to be the first Marvel thing the world is going to see in 18 months because of the pandemic. And then that other pressure of ‘What the hell did we roll?’ We filmed something crazy, so you were either going to be with us or not.

Finally the bet worked and now the plans of Marvel Studios are settling because, since then, we have had “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and currently “Loki. We will see Olsen again in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, returning to the big screen for the sequel to The Master of the Mystic Arts to continue the story where we left off at the end of “WandaVision”, with the newly christened Scarlet Witch studying the Darkhold to bring back his children.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter