Elizabeth Olsen thinks there will be no WandaVision season 2

In a way we knew it and we had assumed it, but in case there were those who still harbored any hope, it seems more than clear that season 2 of “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” it will never happen, because not even the actors themselves have had news in that sense.

The actress Elizabeth olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been direct in this regard when asked in a new interview. Specifically, this has happened in an Actors on Actors organized by Variety in which the actresses Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”, “The Flight Attendant”) and Olsen have participated. In that talk, at a certain moment, Cuoco asks him if he will do a second season from the Marvel Studios series. This was his reply:

No. No. It is definitely a limited series.

Upon receiving this response, Cuoco joked that they had said the exact same thing about their “The Flight Attendant” series. Olsen was quick to point out that with Marvel you never know what’s going to happen.

I do not know. Namely, With Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people … “at which point Couco interrupts her to say that she is right and jokes that she had gotten a scoop until the moment the actress took her portrait.”

As we said before, fans would not be especially taken by surprise if there is no season 2 of the Marvel series for the concept of the series itself. As with “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” That does not mean that we will not see more of the character. In fact, Olsen will once again play Wanda Maximoff in a prominent role in the upcoming Marvel film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” although the exact role she will play in that film’s story remains a mystery. What has been commented by fans as an idea is to have another series of Wanda and Vision, but already being a different series, with a different title.

Via information | Variety