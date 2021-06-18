Elizabeth Olsen talks about the horror elements of Doctor Strange 2

The other day we echoed the words of the writer Michael Waldron advancing that “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” it would have more horror elements than the first Doctor Strange movie. Curiously in this same line the last words of the actress have gone Elizabeth olsen.

She will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff for this second film, and in an interview with Vanity Fair Olsen has been asked about past comments from Waldron in which he compared Doctor Strange to Indiana Jones. However, Olsen insists that the final product is bolder than the Indiana action epics.

I think it’s more than a brilliant Indiana Jones movie, I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has something darker. I think that it’s scarier than indiana jones. I think it definitely feels more like Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it became a bit darker… I think.

When asked to clarify what he means when he talks about how Sam Raimi feels more, to which Olsen alluded to those elements of terror, Olsen redoubled the vibrations of terror, describing a “constant feeling of fear and emotion, and absentmindedness… “

Yes not like her [material] from the west … Yes, the feel of the horror genre of scary and constant emotion and forgetfulness and playing with the camera, play with the depth perspective of field to make the public feel more anxious …

Jokingly, the interviewer compared “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” to the scarier parts of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”, something Olsen agreed with, confirming that “yes, it is [Doctor Strange] like the scariest parts [de ‘El Tempo Maldito’]”.

This second Doctor Strange movie opens in theaters on March 25, 2022.

