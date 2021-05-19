Elizabeth Olsen shares the doubts she had while making WandaVision

We know that Elizabeth olsen did not have a multi-project contract with Marvel Studios. That implies that when the idea of ​​making the series came up “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” the proposal had to be made to the actress. On top of that, we are facing an atypical project within the works of Marvel Studios, since its first episodes came to offer something different by adapting to the style of sitcoms.

The actress explains that he was afraid when they offered to do the series because of how different the proposal was. It is also true that the character came from appearances in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which he had not been allowed to shine at all. He had had a certain significance, even part of his past had been told, but very far from the prominence that the Marvel series was going to give him.

Regardless of the possible sensation of vertigo that could be had by the idea, Elizabeth Olsen recognizes that she felt scared because it represented an important change when taking characters that are generally in the cinema to the small screen.

Yes, completely. I think paul [Bettany] has its own version of this story. I was very scared because I thought that these characters were supposed to be in a movie theater. They are larger than life. They are saving the world …

Despite initial doubts, the Marvel actress said that her excitement at paying that tribute that the series makes to television was what gave her strength, although without letting go of the pressure.

I think it was because of this emotion that I had to honor television. I felt that the best way for Marvel to get into television was by honoring the medium. I thought that part, being on television, was exciting for me. Again, Disney +, the same kind of vibe with Facebook, but more like an industry, but it’s an industry giant as opposed to an industry outsider. And so, I felt in better hands with Disney +. The moments leading up to this launch, I was mortified. I felt an insane amount of pressure that no one was putting on me.

Olsen also explains that because of the pandemic, this Marvel series became the first product of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a long time, since “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Let us remember that who was going to suppose the start of Phase Four was going to be the movie “Black Widow”, the prequel about the origin of the character played by Scarlett Johansson. However, the closure of the cinemas and the stoppage of the industry upset the entire calendar.

Being the first, coupled with the fact that they shot what the actress herself defines as “crazy” things, made the actress feel a lot of pressure on her.

Simply for being the first Marvel thing the world sees in 18 months. It wasn’t supposed to be like this, not even with television series. Then there’s that other crazy pressure to say, ‘What the hell did we just shoot?’ We shot something crazy, so you’re either going to be with us or not.

