Elizabeth Olsen says she doesn’t want to be recognized for her beauty – Tomatazos

WandaVision – 95% went on to be one of the most notable series on Disney Plus. The Marvel Studios production hit the platform earlier this year and delivered an exciting and intriguing season for fans. The reviews were really positive and they were delighted with all the intrigue that developed around the stellar couple, especially Wanda Maximoff. For her part, fans agree that the actress is one of the most beautiful in the entire MCU, but Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t want to be recognized for this. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old interpreter declares that her goal is not to be seen as the pretty girl.

Do not miss: Loki is not based on any comic according to the director of the series

Although Olsen has stood out for works such as Ingrid Goes West – 86%, Kodachrome – 71% or Mysterious Death – 87%, is best known for her intervention in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Scarlet Witch, a character who in recent months has taken on a surprising importance for history and promises more shocking things in the future. Despite Elizabeth She is popular for her talent and beauty, she doesn’t want the latter to boost her career. Here are his words during the meeting with THR in the company of Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy and other actresses.

[Al principio] I tried so hard not to be put in a box that that was what guided my decisions. I knew that I didn’t want to be an actress who was considered ‘young and beautiful’ and whatever labeling people like to put on young women, so I did everything in my power not to [ser vista como] that. . But I didn’t have my own pillars for why I wanted to do things beyond character. That started to solidify only in the last five years. So I made a lot of strange decisions [después de la escuela de teatro en la Universidad de Nueva York] because he didn’t know enough about the cinema and his machine.

We invite you to read: Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter revealed that Scarlet Witch’s emotional journey will continue in the film

It is inevitable not to realize the beauty of Elizabeth olsen when we see her on screen, but it is also fair to recognize her talent in front of the camera. The actress surprised her fans in WandaVision, the series that the Marvel character deserved for so long and will soon return for more adventures along with other famous characters from the saga. Fans are eager to see her return now that she has begun her deep training for her Chaos Magic.

The Scarlet Witch will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in a still unknown role. It is not known if the character will help the protagonist and if it will be the root of all his problems; The truth is that Wanda still has many issues to solve, especially with the call for help made by her children in the post-credit scene of WandaVision. The recordings of Doctor Strange 2 They are finished and the film will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022, much less than a year.

Fans wonder how long it will stay Elizabeth olsen in the MCU. It is clear that the character has become really powerful, being the Avenger with the ultimate abilities, greater than those of the Supreme Sorcerer and Captain Marvel herself. After Doctor Strange 2Will Marvel Studios have more plans for her or will he let her go like other veteran Avengers? Fans will have to wait several months for answers to the big questions. The new phase of the MCU on the big screen is about to begin.

You may also be interested in: Elizabeth Olsen says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will surprise everyone