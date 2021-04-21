Elizabeth Olsen says Doctor Strange 2 has an air of “horror show”

Filming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It has been developed under the greatest possible secrecy, having news only due to the public appearances of the actors as has been the case of Benedict Cumberbatch recently. This makes any news welcome, like Elizabeth Olsen’s recent comment that she will return as Wanda Maximoff after embracing the identity of the Scarlet Witch in “WandaVision.”

In a recent article dedicated to him in Glamor magazine, Olsen once again haunts the idea that we are looking at a movie that will have a certain component of terror, in line with the premise that was given to us when Kevin Feige announced the tape at the time. His words are brief but they represent a statement of intent for a film that will fully embrace the nature of the multiverse:

It’s crazy movie, they’re definitely looking for that horror show air.

After director Scott Derrickson’s departure due to creative differences with Marvel Studios, Sam Raimi (known to superheroes for his Spider-Man trilogy but also for making a name for himself with films like the “Evil Dead” franchise) was hired. Raimi’s work as a director has been praised in this installment, so the bar is certainly set high for what will be the second solo installment of the Master of the Mystic Arts.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is directed by Sam Raimi. Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Stephen Strange alongside Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer or Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. We have the aforementioned appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch (as the film will explore the consequences of “WandaVision” for her) and the introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of America Chavez as Xochitl Gomez. Its premiere is scheduled for March 25, 2022.

Via information | Glamor