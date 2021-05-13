Elizabeth Olsen reveals her favorite WandaVision moment

Actress Elizabeth Olsen talks about the WandaVision series and a moment that made an impact on her and is still spinning.

When the series premiered WandaVision on Disney plus, each episode left viewers very intrigued to find out what was going on with such beloved characters as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and View (Paul Bettany).

In a recent interview Elizabeth olsen shared his favorite moment from filming WandaVision and admitted: “I think about it all the time.”

“I loved so many experiences and at the same time, it’s like a blur. As if this whole experience was so fast. There are so many moments that they were a blur ”.

Even so, he acknowledges that there were brilliant moments.

However, one scene in particular came to mind of Elizabeth olsen. The one where Wanda’s children, Billy and Tommy (played by Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne), learned of the death of their dog, Sparky, during the 1980s-themed episode:

“And this isn’t even really a scene, it’s going to be so random! My favorite moment was filming a scene with the children, Julian and Jett. And then the dog is dead, Kathyrn has the dog, and I say they can’t escape death. And Julian, at the end, looked at me and said: That was the best I’ve been to. Oh my gosh, that was so good! “

And the camera wasn’t on it. I was with the other boy. And I didn’t have the heart to tell him. And I really think, in that moment, oh my gosh, what confidence. And I think that made me so happy that I think about it all the time.

Kathyrn Hahn, who played Agatha Harkness, chimed in saying, “That was the best! That sums it up. They all gave it their all, off-camera or inside ”.

The first full season of WandaVison from Marvel studios can be seen in Disney plus by following this link.