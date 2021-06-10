Elizabeth Olsen inadvertently revealed that she secretly married

The protagonist of WandaVision participated in the section “Actors on Actors” of Variety with Kaley Cuoco. His talk via Zoom began with Olsen explaining that after spending seven months in London, he had arrived in Los Angeles two days ago and that due to force majeure, took the call from the bathroom farthest from his house. It turns out that the actress’s neighbor is doing noisy repairs and that was the only place I could more or less hear.

And then she referred to her husband. “I also noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic… You know, Little Miss’s books? “And then he showed them to the camera,” They are these classic books but ‘magical’ thanks to WandaVision because he’s too cute! That was the original and spontaneous way in which Elizabeth made it known that she is a married woman.

VILLA CETINALE, ITALY – JULY 02: Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett attend Rosetta .’s third annual Tuscany weekend at Villa Cetinale on July 2, 2018 in Italy. (Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / . for Rosetta .) (.)