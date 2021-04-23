Elizabeth Olsen finds it amusing that witches are now feminist icons – Tomatazos

WandaVision – 95% achieved excellent reception during their transmission time. The Marvel Studios series premiered on the Disney Plus platform on January 15 and gave fans a compendium of chapters that initially marched slowly but surely. The reviews were really positive and they were delighted with all the intrigue that developed around the stellar couple, especially Wanda Maximoff. Now, several weeks after its conclusion, Elizabeth Olsen talks about how incredible it is to have played a witch and that these characters have become modern feminist icons.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Marvel Studios is very jealous of its productions and it took some time for it to show previews of WandaVision. Fortunately, the series made it to the Disney Plus platform in time to ease fans’ cravings for more superhero stories after a long 2020 without them. Elizabeth olsen formally joined the MCU in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75% and his character quickly caught the public’s attention, yet it was with WandaVision that we realized the true power of the Scarlet Witch, someone with greater gifts than those achieved by Doctor Strange himself. Elizabeth She is delighted with the rise of witches as symbols of feminism, here her statements for Glamor.

Kathryn Hahn was great working with and she said something like, ‘We’re witches, that’s amazing. We are these powerful women that men are terrified of, and they had to murder us because they were so afraid of our power and our temptation and everything mysterious about being a woman. ‘ Taking over the witches again was really fun.

We invite you to read: Rumor: Marvel could bring back the stars of Netflix series, but there is a cat locked up

Since the beginning, WandaVision He presented us with all kinds of exciting mysteries. Every week the fans resorted to all kinds of theories to explain the details that for some time were loose. How to forget the memes of the fans who swore and perjured that Mephisto was the one behind everything … some ended up quite disappointed. The truth is that Agatha Harkness surprised everyone by revealing her true nature and the character that fans loved quickly. The witches to power was one of the central themes of the series.

But things are far from over for the Scarlet Witch. The post-credits scene of WandaVision It showed us the protagonist preparing to hone her powers, so we can expect her much more powerful return. Some time ago it was confirmed that the character will return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and we have total certainty that his role will be key to the disaster that is coming, can he bring back the family that he misses so much? The film will hit the theaters on March 25, 2022, filming recently ended and insiders point out that it is something spectacular.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe still has a lot to offer in the company of its best characters. The superheroes from the sprawling saga will return for more adventures on the big screen, including the beloved witches who blew us away at WandaVision. We can only count the days for the fans’ dreams to come true.

You may also be interested in: Rumor: Zack Snyder to direct a Marvel movie after the success of Justice League