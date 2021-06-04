Elizabeth Olsen feels more like Wanda’s owner after ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ ahead of ‘Doctor Strange 2’

The first time we saw Elizabeth Olsen playing Wanda Maximoff was in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, back in 2015. The actress has confessed in a lengthy article in Rolling Stone that It was not until her passage through ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ that she has really managed to feel completely in control of her character. The actress appreciates the experience for her participation in the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)’.

“When working on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ right after ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, I felt like my instincts were fine (…) It’s how you want to feel all the time, which is a bit difficult when you have so little screen time and everything that is happening is not on the pages or in the writer’s mind, but in your head. ” Olsen thanked Jac Schaeffer, the director, for helping her guide her role: “What was really satisfying about this project was when Jac was introducing it to me, it was as if the answers I had in my head as an actress from some magically reach his brain without me having to verbalize them. “

What will happen to the accent?

For the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he will repeat his role with Benedict Cumberbatch, and many fans wonder how his accent will be in the next meeting we have with Wanda. The fact that he has completely lost his accent caused a lot of stir, as we remember that the character comes from the fictional nation of Sokovia, a country located in Southeastern Europe.

The actress also spoke about it: “The change started with ‘Captain America: Civil War’ because the Russo brothers told me: ‘Can you have a softer accent? Because you have been to the United States and must have spoken more about English ”and I said,“ Sure, no problem. ”I have to say that my character in ‘Doctor Strange’ after the experience she has in ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ reverts to an accent that is more faithful to her. Now I feel more owner of the character. The sit-com part was different, because she’s trying to hold onto the world of American comedy and play her role as well as possible. “

Scarlet Witch will therefore return with her Sokovian accent to her meeting with Benedict Cumberbatch, the wizard of ‘Doctor Strange’, whose sequel will be directed by Sam Raimi. In the interview, Olsen also thanked his co-star for the support. “He only had good things to say about how the series ended. I think they showed it to him before it was released. I didn’t know what was going on in ‘Dr. Strange’ until we re-shot the movie during the pandemic in September. It was the first time I heard my role. I was a little nervous about not being able to change certain things in ‘WandaVision’ that supported what was happening in ‘Dr. Strange ‘. For any actor, that lack of control can be difficult. But he said this perfect journey that you see her go through is what makes you interested ‘Dr. Strange ‘too. That made me feel good, because I feel that way myself. I feel like we’ve made it all make sense. “

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is expected to premiere on March 25, 2022.