Elizabeth Olsen explains why she left social media

Share

Actress Elizabeth Olsen is in one of the best moments of her film career thanks to her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch at Marvel Studios.

Elizabeth olsen He left social media late last year and has never revealed his true motives. But she probably made the decision after suffering the wrath of fans who accused her of not posting a tribute to the actor. Chadwick boseman after the death of the star of Black panther.

In a recent interview, Elizabeth olsen has revealed his reasons why he is no longer on social networks:

“The whole thing made me feel uncomfortable and it’s not even like I was really paying attention to the comments or something, I just felt weird how my brain was organizing, as if something happened in the world, I would say: Oh no. post about this? I think it is very dangerous to think: Oh, something just happened in the world. I am an authoritative person whose voice must be heard on this issue. I think that’s such a narcissistic point of view that we are all a part of, as it made us live in this strange narcissistic cycle. During the pandemic, I thought: Oh well! You know what, this just isn’t for me and I just got rid of everything and won’t be coming back. I will never go back to social networks ”.

The actress continues her brilliant career at Marvel Studios.

Elizabeth olsen starred in the series WandaVision where Wanda maximoff she definitely became the Scarlet Witch. Now she has decided to study all magic and thus become much more powerful. We will see the character again in the movie Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness (2022), where it is speculated that he will alter reality and enter into a serious conflict with the Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The first season of the series WandaVision starring Elizabeth olsen can be seen in the Disney + streaming platform by following this link.

Share