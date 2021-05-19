Elizabeth Olsen denounced her original small contract with Marvel

“They never invite me to the big meal!” Elizabeth Olsen said of the contract she originally signed with Marvel Studios. According to him, he would have stopped appearing a long time ago in the UCM.

Elizabeth olsen is one of the most important figures currently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress comes from starring in the first series of the franchise, Wandavision, that in addition to winning the MTV Award at best, it will connect to the Phase 4 and will give way to Multiverse.

However, despite representing one of the most key pieces of the current plot, it was not always seen as an important tab for producers. Thus, these initially did not even give him a significant contract.

“I signed up for two movies and a cameo. I’ve already gone through three rounds of contracts with Marvel“, Said the actress to The Hollywood Reporter.

This could attract attention not only because of the number of products that were thought for Olsen from the beginning, but also that it was not the only time they offered him something short, but he had to extend his contract two more times.

Didn’t he finish convincing the executives? Didn’t they figure out how to make it fit into the future of the brand? These may be doubts that arise from knowing the situation through which the interpreter of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch.

The celebrity did not spare words and showed his discontent. “It has really benefited me because they just keep using me, not because they have to, but because they think there is a story that can be used. And that’s why I always felt that even though I had my own programming that has broken my heart at certain times. I always felt like they had a plan for me and they never let me know what that plan was, but I knew they would only use me if it was useful, ”he said.

Painful comparisons

For her part, she made some comparisons that ended up making her feel dissatisfied with her contractual experience with the study.

“People sign deals for six movies, nine movies, I have heard. That’s a lot! And they really didn’t know how far it would go. We never knew if we were going to play half of the things we did on WandaVision, “he added.

The artist compared her work context with the following: “I only do as appetizers or something, but they never invite me to the big meal!”

The truth is that she will return to Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness and its relevance in said film could place it in many more projects to come from ‘La Casa de las Ideas’.