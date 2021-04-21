Elizabeth Olsen defines the movie Doctor Strange and the universe of madness

Actress Elizabeth Olsen to reprise Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in film Doctor Strange and the universe of madness from Marvel Studios.

Directed by Sam raimi, in the movie Doctor Strange and the universe of madness we can see how they collide Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) from Marvel studios Y Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), probably the most powerful magical characters that exist. For now many of the details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but we know that it will continue the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the series WandaVision.

In a recent interview, the actress Elizabeth olsen commented on some details of the movie Doctor Strange and the universe of madness:

“It is a crazy movie. They are definitely going for that horror show vibe. “

This fits perfectly with the way he defined the movie, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel studios. Since he said:

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a horror movie. But… It will be a great Marvel Studios movie with a lot of scary sequences. “

This implies that Doctor Strange and the universe of madness You will explore the aforementioned horror environment by exploring scary sequences combined with the usual superhero show for which horror movies are known. Marvel studios. So, Sam raimi At first it seems like a perfect choice as a director.

What will the movie be about?

Doctor Strange and the universe of madness will be the culmination of a trilogy that began in WandaVision, will continue in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and will end in the Sorcerer Supreme sequel. For now, the details are quite scarce, but it seems that because of the Scarlet Witch the “multiverse” will be altered and that will cause the Supreme Sorcerer to have to fix all the imbalances that occur. That is why we will be able to see different versions of the greatest heroes on Earth.

Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness will be released on March 25, 2022. While we wait, you can see all the movies of Marvel studios on Disney + following this link.