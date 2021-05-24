Elizabeth Olsen confirms Scarlet Witch can travel the multiverse

Elizabeth Olsen confirms that Scarlet Witch can travel through the multiverse even though this ability is not explicitly displayed in WandaVision

WandaVision focused its story on Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but did not reveal that the character apparently has the ability to travel through the multiverse. Marvel Studios kicked off Phase 4 with the sitcom-inspired series in which Wanda and Vision tried to live a “normal” life in the Westview suburbs; the couple even had twin sons, Billy and Tommy. But it turns out that it was only possible through the use of Chaos magic.

Once the hex was removed, Wanda’s family had to disappear with it as well. But although WandaVision ended in a similar way to how it began, with Scarlet Witch alone, her experience in Westview made her see that she has more magical abilities that she was not aware of. The series did a great job highlighting the character’s powers, something the MCU hadn’t done until the Disney + project despite the character being part of the Shared Universe since 2015. In the post-credits scene, it is revealed that he is studying the Darkhold, learning dark magic. As Wanda correctly establishes herself as one of the strongest heroes in the universe right now, if not one of the strongest heroes in the universe, it turns out that she has other impressive abilities that she has yet to use.

This Elizabeth Olsen said to THR

During her recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter, Elizabeth Olsen casually revealed that Wanda “has some funny powers. You know, telekinesis, it can travel between universes… ”Unfortunately, the actress did not expand on the information, perhaps realizing that she may have revealed too much, especially considering that it is not exactly hinted at during WandaVision. However, this detail could be seen in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Sam Raimi madness.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios confirmed that after Scarlet Witch’s outing at Westview, she will be joining the MCU’s Supreme Sorcerer in his second solo film. With that, WandaVision’s story leads straight to Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity. The Master of the Mystic Arts was supposed to be somehow involved in the Westview anomaly, which, for a time, was going to be the case until Kevin Feige put that idea aside. Instead, the first meeting of Wanda and Doctor Strange is being saved for the big screen, though how it will play out is not yet known as there is still no clear connection between them.

While WandaVision never showed Scarlet Witch traveling through the multiverse, there were a couple of clues in the series regarding this, particularly the Nexus commercial. He could be referring to the character being a Nexus Being who is described as “rare individual entities with the power to affect probabilities and therefore the future.” On top of that, his ability to use Chaos Magic allows him to alter reality itself, which was how he created the fantastical and false world that briefly inhabited Westview. On the other hand, the very idea that you join Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Insanity is one of the biggest indicators that you can actually travel through these different realities.

