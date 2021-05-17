Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie winners

This past dawn the MTV Movie & TV Awards, some awards dedicated to rewarding work on the small and big screen. This year, the ceremony was divided into two nights: on Sunday, May 16, the film and television awards were presented, while today, Monday, May 17, the awards for non-scripted programs and reality TV will be presented. Both nights’ ceremonies are held at the Hollywood Palladium and broadcast simultaneously on MTV.

Regarding this first day of awards, the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” was the project with the most nominations of all those who participated in the ceremony. The six categories in which the Marvel Studios series was nominated include Best Show, Best Performance in a Series (Elizabeth Olsen), Best Hero (Teyonah Parris), Best Villain (Agatha Harkness / Kathryn Hahn) and Best Musical Moment for “Agatha All Along ”. Likewise, the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was nominated for the categories of Best Hero (Anthony Mackie) and Best Duo (Mackie and Sebastian Stan).

The result of the night is a huge victory for Marvel Studios. Of the total awards, the Marvel series have won six, four “popcorn trophies” for “Scarlet Witch and Vision” and two for “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. In addition to this, there have been two special recognitions, Scarlett Johansson with the Generation Award, and Sacha Baron Cohen with the Comedic Genius Award.

Next we leave you the list of nominees, indicating who has been the winner in each case, and below, some of those moments in which the actors have collected their award.

Remember that Disney is hard at work on a “For Your Consideration” Emmys campaign for the Marvel Studios series on Disney +, with a lot of attention on “WandaVision.”

Winners and nominees of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Best hero

WINNER: Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) Jack Quaid (The Boys)

Best Performance in a Series

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) Emma Corrin (The Crown) Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy) Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Best Breakthrough Performance

WINNER: Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia) Paul Mescal (Normal People) Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

Best kiss

WINNER: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks)

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Lil Collins and Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison (Never Have I Ever) Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton)

Best Comic Performance

WINNER: Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Eric Andre (Bad Trip) nnie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) Issa Rae (Insecure) Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best fight

WINNER: “Wanda vs. Agatha ”(WandaVision)

Final Funhouse Fight ”(Birds of Prey)“ Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront ”(The Boys)“ Finale House Fight ”(Cobra Kai)“ Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf ”(Zack Snyder’s Justice League)

Best duo

WINNER: Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Barb and Star (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) Borat and Tutar Sagdiyev (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) Din Djarin and Grogu (The Mandalorian) Emily Cooper and Mindy Chen (Emily in Paris)

Best villain

WINNER: Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Aya Cash (The Boys) Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) Nicholas Hoult (The Great) Ewan McGregor (Birds of Prey)

Scariest performance

WINNER: Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Bly Manor)

Simona Brown (Behind Her Eyes) Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man) Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) Vince Vaughn (Freaky)

Best musical moment

WINNER: “Edge of Great” (Julie and the Phantoms)

“Brown Skin Girl” (Black is King) “Wildest Dreams” (Bridgerton) “I Wanna Rock” (Cobra Kai) “Stand by Me” (Love and Monsters) “Lost in the Wild” (The Kissing Booth 2) “Beginning , Middle, End ”(To All the Boys: Always and Forever)“ Agatha All Along ”(WandaVision)

Best Performance in a Movie

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7) Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie)

Best film

WINNER: To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Judas and the Black Messiah Promising young Woman Soul

Best series

BANADORA: WandaVision

The Boys Bridgerton Cobra Kai Emily in Paris

Generation Award: Scarlett Johansson

Best Hero: Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Anthony Mackie’s message for Tom Holland from marvelstudios

Best Performance in a Series: Elizabeth Olsen

You guys on the BEST fans anyone can have —Elizabeth Olsen.

Best villain. Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn accepting the MTV Movie and TV Award for ‘Best Fight’ for “Wanda vs Agatha.” from marvelstudios

Best fight: Wanda vs. Agatha on WandaVision

Best Duo: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Starn in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Best Series: WandaVision