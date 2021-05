For this special night, Olsen chose a Miu Miu dress from the spring summer 2021 collection. It is a short black dress with buttons on the top and glitter applications, as well as details on the sleeves.

Elizabeth Olsen in Miu Miu. (Getty Images via Prada)

Besides Elizabeth, her partner Kathryn Hahn who surprised us at WandaVision also won an MTV Movie Awards.