Elizabeth Olsen always had small contracts with Marvel

There is no doubt that the character Wanda Maximoff is an important part of the start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” has kicked off this new stage, and Wanda will repeat in the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in an important role.

Despite this importance, in the past, the actress Elizabeth olsen He was explaining that unlike his other castmates, never had a contract for multiple Marvel movies. Thus, although we have seen her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in several films, since “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (previous cameo in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”), Olsen never had a contract with Marvel Studios that linked her for several films like they did have Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Evans (Captain America) or Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

In a new interview on the Awards Chatter podcast, the actress has returned to assess this situation, explaining that His original contract with Marvel was for just two movie appearances and one cameo. And now he’s been through three rounds of contracts with Marvel. She jokes by making a parallel with the meals, saying she is only invited to the appetizers, never to the big group meal.

I signed for two (movies) and a cameo. I’ve already been through three rounds of contracts with Marvel. I just make the appetizer or something, I’m never invited to the big meal! And it has really benefited me because they just keep using me, not because they have to, but because they believe there is a story that can be used. So I’ve always felt – even though I’ve had my own schedule that has broken my heart at times – that they had a plan for me, and I have never been part of that plan, but I knew that they would only use me if it was useful.

Along these lines, he explains again that on most occasions, the actors don’t know what the future holds for your Marvel characters:

I’ve heard that people sign contracts for six or nine movies. That’s a lot. And they didn’t really know how much more he was going to know. We never knew if we were going to play even half the songs we played on ‘WandaVision’

Her future was so uncertain that even at the beginning of “Scarlet Witch and Vision” they did not comment on the plans that would lead Wanda to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” as well. In the interview, Olsen has commented on how little he knew about the role of Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2 when the filming process for the Marvel series began, and in fact it was not until near the end of filming for the series that he was informed of Doctor Strange 2.

I really wish there was a plan that someone shared with me a little earlier. [Risas]. I found out about Doctor Strange 2 and what the story was before we started the last eight weeks of filming for WandaVision during the pandemic. I found out about August, and then I finished ‘WandaVision’ on a Wednesday and went to England on Friday [para rodar Doctor Strange 2].

From there, Olsen spent the rest of the year in England and recently returned to America, as Doctor Strange 2 finished filming last month.

It was too much. And then I just got home, about 10 days ago. So it was a long time to be in England. It was a long process.

