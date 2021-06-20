Elizabeth Olsen advances that Wanda is a criminal who tries to hide

It was recently confirmed that the Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) arc in the Marvel movies and series will extend beyond “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. The end of “Scarlet Witch and Vision” left its story open and we know that it will continue in Doctor Strange 2.

In the final episode of the Marvel series premiere earlier this year we saw that Wanda went on the run after manipulating the town of Westview, causing the entire town to reject it. Wanda thus carries the feeling of guilt. However, we see her in the post-credit scene studying the Darkhold.

We do not yet know what role Wanda will play in the future new Doctor Strange movie, but actress Elizabeth Olsen has again advanced what she has called the criminal Wanda.

Just did something that turns her into a criminal. So, in my mind, the next step in his life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts he committed and his own responsibility for it.

Olsen also explained after the end of the series that Wanda will be held accountable for her actions in the Strange movie. Along the same lines, in the interview, the actress alluded to the fact that the presence of SWORD and other government agencies caused her to flee.

All these big trucks arrive, and all these military men and women come to assess the situation, and she runs away. She has to run away or she’s going to get in trouble, and she doesn’t want to get in trouble.. So he left with his pain and his shame and now he is … he is in that house … he is at peace but now, the rest of his life he will be hiding.

Recently, the actress has also confirmed that Wanda will regain the Sokovian accent in the Doctor Strange movie or has confirmed Wanda’s ability to move through the multiverse.

