Elizabeth Olsen advances a strong connection between Doctor Strange 2 and WandaVision

They announced long ago that the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” Y “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” would keep a direct connection at the plot level. In fact, they also announced the participation of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff also in the Doctor Strange movie. All this generated many expectations about the Marvel series, which was also the first from Marvel Studios to reach Disney + and the one that started Phase 4 of the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, there was some disappointment on the part of the fans because they announced that the series was going to deal with the theme of the multiverse but the truth is that we still do not know how. The interpretation that is being given is that the series has introduced a series of ideas that will begin to make sense when we see the second Doctor Strange movie.

In this same line are the last statements of the actress Elizabeth olsen for the Spanish edition of Glamor magazine. He doesn’t go into much detail, but when asked about the Strange movie that will hit theaters next year, he explains the following:

Each Marvel movie is unique and this one is sure to amaze fans. I can not wait to see your reaction, especially when This is the part of WandaVision.

Obviously, the question remains there as to what it refers to, but logic invites us to think that it refers to all those unknowns that the fans were left with, and especially what concepts of the series the film will recover.

In the magazine he has also talked about everything that the Marvel series has been, repeating statements he has given these days ago, and among them, are his words taking stock of all these years he has spent playing Wanda in the UCM:

I have spent the last 7 years playing this character and it has changed and grown with me. But it wasn’t until ‘WandaVision’, and now ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, that I felt a sense of ownership and creative license with her.

Via information | Glamor Spain Magazine