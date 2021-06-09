Elizabeth Méndez appointed head of the Permanent Mission of Mexico to the UN

MEXICO CITY

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) reported that, in use of constitutional powers, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, appointed the ambassador Francisca Elizabeth Méndez Escobar as head of the Permanent Mission of Mexico to the United Nations and other International Organizations, based in Geneva, Switzerland, replacing Socorro Flores Liera, who on March 10 was sworn in as a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC), position which will occupy until 2030.

Ambassador Méndez Escobar has a long history in the Mexican Foreign Service, which she joined in 1991.

She has been general director for American Regional Organizations and Mechanisms, national coordinator for Mexico in the Pacific Alliance, in the Ibero-American Summit and in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, and has been attached to the General Directorate for the United Nations and to the General Directorate for Global Issues.

She has also been head of the Chancellery at the Romanian Embassy; in Costa Rica; and Chargé d’Affaires in the Mission of Mexico to the European Union.

Since 2017 she has served as Mexico’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

The appointment will be sent in the next few days to the Senate of the Republic for its analysis and, where appropriate, ratification.

jcs