Elizabeth II wishes the England team luck before the final

The Queen isabel II Sended a message from good luck to Gareth southgate and his english national team before the final of the Euro 2020, Sunday against Italy in the wembley stadium (London).

The english team has reached its first final from Eurocup, ending with 55 years from absence on the final of a great international tournament.

The 95-year-old British monarch presented the trophy to English captain Bobby Moore when the ‘Three Lions’ won their only major trophy, against West Germany at Wembley in 1966.

55 years ago I was lucky enough to deliver the World Cup to Bobby Moore and I saw what it meant for the players, coaching staff and staff to reach and win the final of the top international soccer tournament, “he wrote.

With England on the threshold of a historic triumph, the queen added:

I want to send my congratulations and those of my family to all of you for reaching the final of the Eurocup. I send my good wishes for tomorrow in the hope that history will record not only their triumph, but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which they have behaved. “

The queen is not expected to attend Sunday’s final, and she did present the Euro 1996 trophy to the winning German players at Wembley.

His grandson, Prince William, will be the royal representative in the final for his role as president of the English Football Federation (FA).

