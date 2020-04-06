The QueenIsabel IIHe invoked the spirit of resistance from World War II to lift the spirits of the British, whom he addressed in an unusual televised speech when his country is about to reach 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic. The monarch dedicated a fragment of her speech to recall her first radio address, in 1940. On that occasion, at just 14 years old, she addressed British children who had been transferred outside their homes to keep them safe. “Today, once again, many will suffer a painful separation from their loved ones. But now, as much as then, we know, deep down, that this is what we must do,” he stressed.

The speech, issued yesterday, was recorded a few days ago in Windsor Castle, east London, where the queen moved in mid-March and where she remains isolated. Only one BBC public television camera, dressed in protective clothing, was present in the castle’s White Drawing Room, which was chosen because it allowed a wide security distance to be maintained between that technician and the monarch.

“Those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as all the others,” said the monarch. In a broadcast in which images of health workers and citizens applauding from their homes were interspersed, the queen praised the work of the public health system and the employees who remain in their jobs in various key sectors.

While Elizabeth II remains at Windsor, her sonCarlos, heir to the throne at 71, is in another royal residence, the Scottish castle of Balmoral, although he has passed the quarantine after testing positive for a coronavirus.

