Elizabeth II attends a parade for her official birthday

LONDON.

The Queen isabel II from UK attended this Saturday a reduced military ceremony in the Windsor castle to commemorate your official birthday, the First from the death from his husband Philip two months ago.

The monarch from 95 years was accompanied by her cousin, the prince edward, Duke of Kent, for a version with healthy distance from ‘Trooping the Color’, a ceremony that has been held for more than 260 years.

Felipe, Elizabeth II’s husband for more than 70 years, died in April.

The queen’s birthday is April 21, but it is officially celebrated in June.

The event comes the day after the Queen hosted a reception with the leaders of the Group of the Seven Richest Countries in the World in Cornwall, south-west England, where a three-day summit is taking place.

On Sunday, the queen will also meet with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his wife Jill for tea in Windsor before the president leaves the country for other meetings in Europe.

Typically ‘Trooping the Color’ involves a parade of soldiers in red uniforms and tall hats through central London, but the last two years have been shortened due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This year, some soldiers participated in the ceremony on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the queen’s home in west London, where she has spent most of the time since the start of the pandemic.

jrr