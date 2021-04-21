Elizabeth II appreciates the love … while Harry returns with Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II on the day of the funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh (Photo: PoolWireImage)

Still mired in sadness over the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 95th birthday on Wednesday.

Throughout the day, the traditional official birthday portrait will not be published, no cannon salutes will be launched from the Tower of London or any public ceremony will be held in his honor. The queen, who maintains the official mourning until Friday, will spend the isolated day at Windsor Castle where she retired on Sunday after her husband’s funeral, surrounded by her pandemic bubble.

Despite this, Elizabeth II did want to speak to thank the congratulations and affection received in these days:

“Today, on the occasion of my 95th birthday, I have received many messages of good wishes, which I am very grateful for.

While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to all of us to see and hear the tributes paid to my husband, from the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world.

My family and I want to thank you all for the support and kindness you have given us in the last few days. We are deeply moved and continue to remind ourselves that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life. “

Harry is already in Los Angeles

Although these have been difficult days for members of the British royal family, as the disappearance of the figure of the Duke of Edinburgh has been a blow to its members, the presence of Prince Harry at his grandfather’s farewell seems to have calmed the waters that shook the institution.

The public approach between Diana’s children after the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey has been a breath of good intention …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.