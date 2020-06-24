Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Charles impress with incredible resemblance | Reform

Elizabeth Hurley’s son long ago, Damian Charlesdebuted as a model and impressed everyone with the incredible resemblance between the two and they even tend to dress similarly and accompany various events.

The first time they hit everyone with their tremendous resemblance It was Damian’s 17th birthday last year, where he celebrated with his mother Elizabeth on vacation at Ananda in the Himalayas, a spa hotel, located in Narendranagar, India.

Damian is the only child of the actress, fruit of love that he had with the American millionaire producer Steve Bing, who also underwent some DNA tests to confirm your paternity.

It may interest you: Steve Bing, loses the former life of Elizabeth Hurley

It was a photo in particular that back then caused great controversy, as they shared the same shirt and they looked completely identical.

As expected, both have taken in the best way all the comments they make regarding their similarity, so take advantage to the maximum to amaze his followers copying their smiles, postures, clothes, among other things.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

While on social networks photos and stories abound where they both come out smiling and how they enjoy spending time together, something really charming.

One of the photographs that also caused a stir was a Christmas card shared on Damian’s official Instagram account where they both look at the camera wearing warm hats and brag about their beautiful mane.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It is worth mentioning that Damian began her modeling career a few years ago, but unfortunately she was initially criticized strongly by the British media since they considered that their triumph was thanks to the fact that their mother is Elizabeth Hurley.

Damian wanted to try his luck with the performance getting a little role in The Royals, a novel starring her mother in the role of a fictional Queen Consort of England, but after two episodes, it was cancelled.

You can also read: Brittany Murphy, her mother is believed to have had something to do with her departure

Now Damian managed sign with the modeling agency based in london TESS Management, who also deals with the careers of models like Suki Waterhouse and Georgia May Jagger.