William Levy’s wife answers whether or not she is separated from the actor: VIDEO

William Levy is always in the news and since the end of last year, since he was no longer seen again, sharing in public with his wife, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, or her posting messages on his networks with the Cuban leading man, every day he takes more strength the rumor that the couple may have taken different directions.

And who better than Elizabeth herself to talk about the status of her life as a couple and the way she lives her love life, so the interview her friend Alejandro Chabán did through a video call was the best way to address any questions.

The protagonist of the soap opera Analía’s face once again showed her style, and on the rumors and things that are said about her and her home, she chose to use her best weapon: prudence and protection of her privacy and that of his family.

“I do not have to speak or explain anything, life alone is putting everything in its place,” replied the actress, causing many to interpret the phrase as that she and Levy are in different places at this time in their lives and others they will take it as confirmation that they are still together.

“A lot of people can create an opinion of you but it has nothing to do with your real person, being yourself and not paying as much attention to what people say, because at the end of the day you don’t owe anyone anything”, Eli added, adding that it hurts that in the middle of what is said, they touch their two children.

“People do speak, but he alone (his son Christopher, who has had many sporting successes) stood there and did it, it was not because he was the son of,” the former delr eality star of the novel told the Venezuelan animator. “All his achievements have their own merit. And she also has a huge heart, my two children, Kailita too, are too noble. ”

Chabán also asked the Mexican-American if he wanted to give a brother to his children, and there he mentioned Levy, but once again, he did not let up on whether or not they are together.

“No, not my Ale, no (I would not like to have more children). We always wanted two, a boy and a girl, God is wonderful and gave us just that then that was always our dream, to have two, and that’s it. I was never left wanting. We can enjoy them, the truth is that I don’t need more babies, I enjoy mine, but I don’t think I need another one, ”said the wife of the protagonist of the soap opera Tiunfo del amor.

And trying to make it clear once again that she will not talk about what happens from the doors of her house inward, nor about things that she feels belong only to her, the mother of Levy’s children said that she does not live thinking about what let others think of it.

“I already gave up that mindset of trying things. I am not interested in proving anything to anyone, I am not interested in proving anything to anyone in any aspect of my life. The things I do, I do because I like them, because it is a personal challenge, ”said the actress, who finished with a golden phrase. “I no longer have space in my life to open up space for bad things, maybe it is maturity, maybe it is experiences, I did not grow up in this career, but this career makes you be someone else.”

