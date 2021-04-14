Elizabeth Gutiérrez seduces with a dress that leaves her back bare and the singer Pablo Portillo liked what he saw

Elizabeth gutierrez she walked with great sensuality while leaving the nakedness of her back in view of everyone. The actress of Mexican origin dazzled her followers by modeling a beautiful flowered dress. The piece is definitely not bra-friendly, and although at first this was just a guess from the sight of all her skin, she shared a new photo in which all of this became a fact.

With the following image Elizabeth Gutiérrez demonstrated the lack of underwear. Since when posing sideways, she evidenced the absence of a bra. The singer Pablo Portillo reacted to this image with the following message: “🤗🤗🤗”.

It must be remembered that Elizabeth is the sentimental partner of Cuban actor William Levy. Although their relationship, it usually seems intermittent. Many of his followers do not know if they are indeed a couple, or if at the moment they are only together for their children. Although it should be noted that they live together and are always sharing the important moments of each other, as well as those of their children.

The last rumor that was heard of them signaled a separation, since both stopped sharing messages of affection or admiration through their social networks. They no longer congratulate each other on their birthdays and it seems that they do not like the photos they publish on Instagram. Although a few days ago Elizabeth broke this pattern by sharing a message of admiration for Levy, through her Instagram stories. But the message was about the work he does as an actor and producer for the movie “In the Arms of a Murderer” that is already on the Amazon Prime platform.

William Levy for his part is devoted to the recordings of the telenovela “Café con Aroma de Mujer” that are being made in Colombia.

The absence of Levy, on the other hand, has coincided with a new attitude from the mother of his children on social networks. Since the actress has begun to share more on this platform and now even publishes more images, in which her physical beauty looks more.

On the other hand, it is striking that the singer Pablo Portillo reacted in the image in which Elizabeth wrote the following message: “In my own little world … where I like to be … 🤍”. And this is not the only one in which he has left a like or a message for the Mexican actress. On April 3, he reacted to Eli’s birthday with these words: “Many congratulations 🤗🤗🤗🤗”, and each of his messages receives, on the other hand, likes from the public.

Portillo also reacted to this other image of Elizabeth, in which she wrote: “Let life surprise you 🤍”. And as always the singer simply left these faces to the Mexican: “🤗🤗🤗”.