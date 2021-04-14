Elizabeth Gutiérrez did not wear a bra and showed more than necessary

Elizabeth gutierrez published on Instagram a photograph in which she appears wearing a flowered dress that left her entire back bare. With this garment, she showed more than necessary because when posing sideways and lifting one of her arms, part of her curves revealed that she was not wearing a bra under this design.

The famous actress of Mexican origin, star of soap operas such as “El Rostro de Analía”, “El Fantasma de Elena”, “El Rostro de la Venganza” and “Amor Comprado”, has been uncovering her beauty on Instagram with photographs in which appears wearing interesting bikinis.

But there are other images in which Elizabeth is receiving the attention of a singer. Pablo Portillo is a celebrity of Mexican origin who has begun to show some interest in the actress. In several publications of this one his name appears with the same message: “🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗”. He often uses this same icon in his messages. Just for Elizabeth’s birthday he elaborated a little more by writing: “Congratulations 🤗🤗🤗🤗”. Fans have begun to notice his presence. And they emphasize that the actress seems to ignore her, because you never see a response from her.

Other fans complain that William Levy no longer likes her posts, who is supposed to be her partner. Although for several months it has been said that they are no longer together. For this reason, there are those who believe that Pablo Portillo could have a real chance of winning the heart of Elizabeth Gutiérrez, who could be a single woman.

It should be noted that in the last publication of the actress, in which she appears with the flowered dress and bare back, Pablo Portillo also commented and left the same message again: “🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗”.

The singer is in addition to being an actor and driver, a businessman. On Instagram he also has a page where he promotes his brand KURDO.MX., Where they sell hats.

In the publications in which Pablo Portillo’s messages appear, there are also likes and messages from other famous women that always highlight the beauty of the actress. Messages also from your audience, where they ask you, please, to return to soap operas. But nowhere, apparently, is a message read or a William Levy like is seen. Could it be that indeed each one is going his own way, and Elizabeth’s heart is already free to love another man?

