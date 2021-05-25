Elizabeth Banks directing and starring in the television adaptation of ‘The Red Queen’

According to Deadline, Peacock is in the process of developing a television adaptation of the Victoria Aveyard series of fantasy novels we know as‘Red Queen’ (The Red Queen). Elizabeth Banks (‘Pitching the Note – Even Higher’) will be in charge of directing and starring in this series set in an alternate historical timeline, where the United States is no longer governed by democracy and is now ruled by royalty. super powerful.

His science fiction and fantasy story is officially described as follows:

Mare Barrow’s world is divided by blood, those with red and those with silver. Mare and his family are lowly Reds, destined to serve the Silver elite whose supernatural abilities make them almost gods. Mare steals what he can to help his family survive, but when his best friend is drafted into the army, she risks everything to win his freedom. A twist of fate leads her to the royal palace itself, where, in front of the king and all his nobles, she discovers her own power, an ability she did not know she had. Except … his blood is red.

To hide this impossibility, the king forces her into the role of a lost Silver princess and commits her to marriage to one of his own children. As Mare is drawn into the world of Silver, she risks her new position to aid the Scarlet Guards, the leaders of a red rebellion. His actions set in motion a deadly and violent dance, pitting prince against prince, and Mare against his own heart.

The novel was published in 2015 and due to its success it was followed by three sequels titled ‘Glass Sword’, ‘King’s Cage’ and ‘War Storm’, as well as a series of spin-offs. At the time Universal Pictures tried to adapt the novel to the cinema also with Banks herself as director, although six years later the project has been derived to television.

The series is written by Beth Schwartz (“Sweet Tooth: The Stag Boy”) and author Victoria Aveyard, with Schwartz also on showrunner duty. Along with Banks and her husband Max Handelman through Brownstone Productions, the project will be executive produced by Danna Shinder and Aveyard. Universal Television and Warner Bros. Television will produce the series.