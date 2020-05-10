Elizabeth Álvarez uploads a photo next to her mother and you practically see double | Instagram photo

Without a doubt, one of the most beautiful looks in the world of celebrities, is that of the endearing actress Elizabeth Álvarez, Today, on this Mother’s Day, she uploads a photo to dedicate a beautiful message to the being who gave her life and You practically look double, two beautiful women.

The truth is that speaking of mothers, Elizabeth Álvarez decided for a while to move away from the screen to fully dedicate themselves to raising their children. However, it was last March when she said she was more than ready to come back and make us hate or love her with her characters.

Elizabeth Álvarez and her mother

The interview was shared by the well-known television program, Firsthand, where Elizabeth Álvarez, She made it clear that being a mother has been the greatest blessing in her life, but apparently she already misses being in the spotlight.

“I have had the opportunity to not work to see my children grow and not miss anything of them, so it has been very comforting, very gratifying,” he revealed.

There is no doubt that the actress now more than ever understands her mother and was clear in this beautiful congratulation.

Mom thank you today and every day for your immense love, why you have given us the best education at all times, your example, you are an exceptional woman in every way, you force great will, a lot of work and always Cheerful, Positive you radiate Happiness why are you at peace with you and with everything you do why you always give 1000%, you are tireless Mommy all your energy is caused by all the love you have. I want to thank you but above all for having the fortune of being your daughter, Happy day Mommy from a distance in the distance separated but closer together than ever by our immense Love of Mother and daughter.

Good for Elizabeth Álvarez, we hope to see her on screen again and more beautiful than ever.

.