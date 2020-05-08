If nothing happens, the cast of the next film written, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan will be headed by Eliza Scanlen (‘Little Women’), Thomasin McKenzie (‘Jojo Rabbit’), Aaron Pierre (‘The Underground Railroad’) , Alex Wolff (‘Hereditary’) and Vicky Krieps (‘Das Boot (The Submarine)’).

According to Variety, all of them are currently negotiating their participation in a film, still without a definite title and of which as is usual with the Indian-American filmmaker, so far no details have transpired.

Like ‘The Visit’, ‘Multiple’ and ‘Glass (Cristal)’ the project has been independently financed, and like the three films mentioned above, it is expected to have a budget of no more than 20 million dollars .

Also, like these three films, it will be distributed by Universal Pictures, a company that, as announced last September, would be responsible for the distribution of the next two Shyamalan films, in principle, without any relation to the trilogy started in 2000 with ‘The protégé’ (hence Touchstone Pictures does not seem to be involved).

At that time, it was announced that said films would be released on February 26, 2021 and February 17, 2023, respectively, although the coronavirus has canceled the date of at least the first of them, which we mention in this news and whose filming will take place later this year (and not in summer, as originally planned).

The one that in principle does not suffer any delay is the second season of ‘Servant’, the great Apple TV + series created by Tony Basgallop of which Shyamalan is executive producer, as well as director of several episodes, including the first. The production of that second season took place earlier this year, just before what was said, the coronavirus changed everything.

This is my first scribbles for 2 shots in my new film. The size of characters & composition are what creates the emotion. A proper artist draws it up. This is 2 groups of people arriving somewhere. The group closest to us sees a strange man seated on the ground … #storyboarding pic.twitter.com/T52v38jYX0 M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2020

I have begun casting my new film which we will shoot as soon as it is safe. I have been overwhelmed by the auditions. Recorded in homes all around the world. With such staggering numbers. The talent has been extraordinary. Thank you for auditioning for me! Truly moved. M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) May 5, 2020

The first season of ServantLet’s remember, one of the best series of 2019 for users of El Septimo Arte.