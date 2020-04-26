The Kenyan athlete, first to break the two-hour marathon barrier and world record holder, goes for his fifth title in London, followed by Olympic gold.

Nothing distracts him from Olympic gold …

Eliud Kipchoge, the fastest man in the world in the marathon, expressed that his maximum project is to continue undefeated and successfully defend the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, rescheduled for 2021.

“Marathon is like life.” Rio 2016 gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge reveals his approach to marathon running and his greatest dreams. Get the full story: https://t.co/huzHy7OtmB @EliudKipchoge @athletics_kenya @OlympicsKe @LondonMarathon @WorldAthletics – Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 26, 2020

“If all goes well, the next year 2021 i will defend my title in marathon in a competitive field and at a good time ”, expressed the 35 year old Kenyan for Olympicchannel.com.

This week the #OlympicChannelPodcast spoke with gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge about staying healthy in quarantine, future world record attempts, and what he’ll be doing today instead of running the London Marathon. Listen to the full interview: https://t.co/X4izj8xXoP pic.twitter.com/Dy8b1OQPly – Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 26, 2020

In the test of five thousand flat meters won bronze in the Olympic Games Athens 2004 and silver in beijing 2008 and Gold in marathon in Rio 2016.

After taking second place in the Berlin Marathon 2013the african only has victories, being three in that same competition and in the last set the world record with 2:01:39 hours.

Remember this name: ELIUD KIPCHOGE. The world marathon record has just been broken in Berlin: 2h01’40 ”

Unthinkable years ago, it invites you to think that man can get down from two hours. A bestiality, an average of 2’52 ”the kilometer! #BerlinMarathon pic.twitter.com/UIoEaBEs0H – Nacho García (@nachogarciad) September 16, 2018

Then he triumphed four years in a row in the London marathon, once in Chicago and in that accounting is his victory in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

In this period of greatness, The Kenyan managed to break the two-hour barrier on October 12, 2019 over 42 kilometers 195 meters, when registering 1:59:40 hours, although cannot be certified as a world record because he ran on a circuit laid out in Vienna, Austria.

HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/qjLfofhL5s – Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) October 12, 2019

Because of the Covid-19 global pandemic, the London Marathon postponed from April 26 by October 4th, where Kipchoge goes looking for the fifth crown.

When talking about the Covid-19, Kipchoge shared that the first time he heard staying home was very shocking and after a while understood and accepted the change, how well trained is your mind for it.

“The marathon is like life, we have flat courses, descents and hills. Now we are on a mountainous road and it is the most difficult time, and it is like a marathon, it is when you have more difficulties to climb the hill ”, concluded the athlete.

(With information from Notimex)