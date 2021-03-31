Elite women were able to rule in El Argar 4,000 years ago

The women of the ruling class could have played a relevant role in the government of El Argar, a society that flourished in the southeast of the peninsula, between the years 2200 and 1550 BC. C., and where the first state organization of the western Mediterranean was established, already in the last two centuries of its existence.

This is indicated by researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) who have led a study in which they have analyzed the content of a princely tomb – number 38 -, with two individuals and a rich funerary equipment inside. Its discovery occurred in 2014 in The Almoloya (Pliego, Murcia), in the subsoil of what they identified as the government room of a palatial enclosure.

“La Almoloya and the grave 38 they are those kinds of exceptional finds that provide us from time to time a vision of the rulers and emblematic objects of the first societies that emerged in Europe during the Bronze Age ”, he points out. Vicente Lull, one of the study coordinators. The research, published in Antiquity, has allowed them to capture the political and economic power that the subjects of the El Argar elite had.

Vicente Lull

In the grave, a ceramic urn, two individuals were buried: a man, between 35 and 40 years old and, on top, a woman between 25 and 30 years old. Along with them, a rich funeral trousseau was introduced, made up of some thirty pieces, mostly made of silver or plated in this material and almost all belonging to women. A very complete repertoire of jewelry and personal items: bangles, ear dilators, rings, beads for necklaces, spirals and containers with offerings. And, highlighting among all of them, a diadem placed on the woman’s head.

A detailed study of the La Almoloya diadem and its comparison with four others, found in the 19th century in rich women’s tombs from the El Argar settlement, indicates that all of them, although identical in workmanship, were very exclusive pieces. They were manufactured in goldsmith workshops such as the one recently discovered in Strip the Canvas, other Argaric deposit excavated a few years ago by the same UAB team.

“The uniqueness of these headbands it is extraordinary. They were symbolic objects made for these women, thus transforming them into emblematic subjects of the power of the ruling class ”, she explains Cristina Rihuete, who has also participated in the study.

Cristina Rihuete

“They are unique pieces, comparable to the funerary objects that distinguished the elites in other regions, such as Brittany, Wessex and Unetice, or in the eastern Mediterranean of the seventeenth century BC. C, contemporaries of tomb 38 ”.

The opulence of the grave goods funerals found in the tombs of women of the El Argar elite, in which the diadems stand out, is, according to the study, an indication of the prominent role that these women could play in the government of some of the settlements, such as the of La Almoloya.

No biological relationship, a daughter in common

Were they able to rule or were the emblems of power they wielded merely symbolic? The research team asks in the published article. Their answer is that they possibly ruled in their own right.

Aerial view of the site. / UAB

“In Argaric society, elite women were buried with diadems, while men were buried with a sword and dagger. These men had a minor funeral trousseau in quantity and quality. Swords were the most effective means of enforcing political decisions and certain men would have played an executing role, although legitimation and, perhaps also the government, fell into the hands of certain women ”, they explain.

According to the genetic analyzes carried out in the Max Planck Institute, the individuals in tomb 38 were contemporaries and were buried, simultaneously or with very little difference, in the middle of the seventeenth century BC They had no biological relationship, but a common daughter, who was buried next to them.

The woman He had several congenital anomalies and bony alterations in the ribs that could indicate that he had a lung infection at the time of death. The man he had bone wear from extensive physical activity, probably from horseback riding.

A value of 900 wages

The metallic elements of tomb 38 also stand out in quantitative terms. The total weight of the silver pieces is approximately 230 grams, which would be equivalent to 27.5 shekels, a currency used in the time of the Babylonian ruler Hammurabi, in the first half of the 18th century BC and adapted by other economies of the Middle East and the Aegean. . With the funeral silver From La Almoloya it would have been possible to pay some 938 wages or buy 3,350 kilos of barley.

In particular, the average weight of the three silver spirals The median size worn by both individuals is 8.44 g, which roughly matches the weight of the Babylonian shekel (8.33 g). Furthermore, the weights of other spirals found in the tomb are practically fractions or multiples of that figure.

“It may be a random distribution or the hint of a standardized system of weights and measures that mimics contemporary Eastern examples. It is necessary to continue researching to determine it, but the possibility of glimpsing a metric system behind the silver spirals is one more indication of the extent to which the ruling class during the late El Argar era had economic control “, he points out. Roberto Risch, co-author of the study.

Unlike the tombs of El Argar, of which the space in which they were located is not known, the trousseau of tomb 38 and its diadem can be interpreted in their architectural context.

“The presence of emblematic objects buried in a space as significant as the ‘parliament’ of La Almoloya could represent a political unity between the Argaric regions during the last stage of this society, in the seventeenth century BC The building was destroyed by fire shortly after the burial, ”explains Rafael Micó, also co-director of the project.

The society of El Argar and the importance of La Almoloya



The El Argar society flourished between 2200 and 1550 BC in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula (Murcia and Almería) and corresponds to the early Bronze Age, with urban centers and monumental buildings, a developed division of labor, intramural burials and a institutionalized violence in the context of a class society, strongly hierarchical. Outstanding enclaves are El Argar, La Bastida or La Almoloya.

The discovery of tomb 38 at La Almoloya, excavated in 2014 by researchers from the ASOME (Mediterranean Social Archaeology) research team, attached to the UAB Department of Prehistory, revealed the unique archaeological wealth of the site. A privileged strategic location that favored its occupation for more than six centuries.

The discoveries made, including the government building and tomb 38, confirmed its importance as a center of political concentration and wealth of the first order within the political territory of El Argar. La Almoloya’s diadem is the only one that is preserved in Spain.

Reference:

