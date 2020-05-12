The spanish tennis is approaching a return to a professional level. At the national level, it can only occur within the framework of the de-escalation, and this therefore indicates the use of security protocols that will prohibit public access to any event. But that will not prevent the launch of that national tournaments circuit so talked about over the past few days and which already has a name: the MAPFRE Tennis League.

This league has a start date. The starting gun will be fired on July 10th, and the place where the return of competitive tennis will begin has also been revealed: in the Lleida Tennis Club. The competition will start on Friday and will have a table format of eight players. It will be a classic format, perfect for the best to sharpen their swords and look face to face for the competitive rhythm that this pandemic has stripped them of. However, this will not be the only format in which this new competition will bet: it will alternate equally with a team event, with two sets of five tennis players each fighting for victory through a scoring system still to be determined. So, we could see the best Spanish tennis players, whether they are Rafa Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño or Feliciano López compete together to lead your squad to victory.

If the first date will be in the Catalan city of Lleida, the MARCA newspaper announced a few days ago that the other venues of this MAPFRE League will be Madrid, Villena (Alicante) and Seville. The event in the capital of Spain would take place at the Club de Campo, the Academia Equelite would give life to the Valencian Community championship (as it does with the Challenger de Villena, impossible to dispute this year) and the central Real Club de Tenis Betis will do the same with the tournament in the Andalusian capital (again, identical place as that of the Challenger in Seville, which although it has not been officially canceled, could be suspended if the ATP decided to delay the postponement of any event under its mandate; the Challenger is disputed in September). The fact that this exhibition tour throughout the national territory exists and is fully outlined is a more than evident sign of the little optimism of the governing bodies regarding a possible return of professional events of a global nature in this 2020.

In addition, the RFET confirmed that there will also be a tournament for the girls, who will also do a tour throughout our country. Details of these events and their corresponding dates are still to be finalized. Finally, a national television operator, which has not been specified in the statement, has purchased the rights to the competition, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy the best Spanish tennis on the open air. As always following the indications given by the Higher Sports Council and in the absence of what the WTA and ATP say, tennis is preparing to return to our territories. Lleida will be the first stop, and although it is practically two months away, finally the light begins to appear at the end of the tunnel.

