Elite taxi denounces Uber, Cabify and FreeNow for unfair competition

“This is going to be fat”, is the letter of introduction of the new strategic movement of the taxi of Barcelona. Elite Taxi, through the Taxi Project, continues its offensive against Cabify, Uber and FreeNow. Before the National Commission of Competition Markets (CNMC), the group has denounced these companies for “Abuse of dominant position, unfair practices and a predatory pricing strategy and they ask for serious penalties that can reach up to 10 million euros, “according to the complaint.

It is not a surprise in any case, Elite Taxi was already making noise During the last months. With its eyes set on the celebration of a Mobile World Congress much more restrained by the coronavirus pandemic, the group saw one of its greatest enemies return to the city: Uber. Elite had been dealing with the return of Cabify to Barcelona since 2019, but in November Uber announced that it was beginning the process to return to Barcelona. The worst nightmare in the taxi.

Leaving the VTC business behind, for now, Uber would start with the taxi model. A system that already had tested in Madrid and that it exported to other regions. It did not take Elite long to sharpen the hatchet. Uber entered without Rate 3, the one that applied to closed prices, which was the reef for the taxi to charge against the multinational. Both the taxi, and the division in charge of transport management in Barcelona a few weeks later, considered it a serious fault.

However, the WBA ended up approving rate 3 for Uber a few weeks later. The largest transport multinational in the world entered Barcelona with all the law. It did not matter, the greatest supporter of Elite Taxi, Tito Álvarez, assured Hypertextual that “this was war.” They wouldn’t stop until they kicked Uber and Cabify out of town. Also to FreeNowA company for which they also have no appreciation and “had been creeping in for a long time,” he declared.

Revenge in the form of a complaint to the CNMC

After several days of demonstrations in Barcelona, ​​calling for a greater review of the activity of VTC cars in the city, Elite Taxi has moved another tab: the one of the complaint route before the CNMC. One that had already been used and had ended in failure for the taxi; after all, the CNMC had always shown a closer affiliation to the platforms than to the taxi.

In any case, the issue of unfair competition is once again on the table – this resource had already been used in previous complaints to the different platforms. According to the Elite complaint against Uber, Cabify and FreeNow, these platforms enter the different markets with aggressive policies and then control prices. Discounts and free trips – more than 20,000 during the pandemic for health or vaccinations – have been the icing on the cake for Elite.

These companies have the firm objective of excluding local competitors from the market

“These three companies are systematically declaring losses in their exercises and yet they give away their work assuming more losses, incurring an abuse of a dominant position in the transport of people, either through Taxi or VTC”, they explain.

From the Elite point of view, these companies have the firm objective of exclude local competitors from the market, thus achieving a monopoly able to control the prices of a public service. In order, they point out, to establish the dynamic prices that have brought so many problems in various regions of the United States.

“Our will is to reach the end of these abuses of a dominant position that the taxi sector is increasingly suffering, even from within, by three companies that have also been lobbying against the competition agencies, so that this’ jungle ‘or ‘law of the strongest’ that we denounce multiplies, “they add.

The Madrid taxi vs. Barcelona, ​​the two sides of a coin

While the Barcelona taxi continues its war against transport platforms, the Madrid taxi is experiencing one of the largest liberalizations in the sector in years.

Just yesterday, the City Council of the capital announced the new taxi ordinance that approves the closed prices for the public service if it is operated through an app, shared rides or the point license. A regulation that zoom in on the positions between the taxi and the VTC and that, of course, has already had a negative response from various taxi organizations in Madrid.

Shortly after, the Taxi Federation announced that it would challenge the new ordinance as it is practically the same as the one that a judge had already overthrown in the Community of Madrid. For the organization, this is “an outrage for a sector very affected by the pandemic.”

