Elite; sexual diversity, open relationships and sex

Che greater exposure to open relationships, sexual diversity and on-screen sex is how the fourth season of Elite is presented, which integrates even more privileged new characters in the already exclusive Las Encinas school.

The biggest challenge this season was finding the balance between new and old. We needed the new characters to enter with great force without overshadowing the old ones and vice versa. It cost us, but I think we have succeeded.

We have a fantastic casting and the new ones had it difficult because they arrived with well-established actors and characters, which is not easy, but from the first chapter you fall in love with them, with everyone. I want to do the (fifth) season while we all create it. We are going to do it, “said Carlos Montero, creator, scriptwriter and producer of the series, in a conference via Zoom.

LOVE IN ELITE TIMES

The season premieres today in LGBTQ + pride month through Netflix, and emphasizes the romantic and sexual relationships of some characters in this community, without putting labels on them, in addition to posing more than a love triangle loaded with sexual scenes, party and emotional conflicts of this group of adolescents.

Claudia Salas, who recreates Rebeka de Bormujo, spoke of her character’s confrontation with a new love.

Both I and my partner Martina Cariddi, who is Mencía Blanco, as the team in general, always consider telling this story between the two of us, not from the point of view of the event that involves being with someone of the same sex, but rather the main conflict outside: he has suffered before, he does not want to suffer for love again, either with a woman or with a boy.

We wanted to tell it from the most natural part of meeting someone, whatever the sex. I think that is super necessary, very successful of the script and of the project itself, to make it visible as it is, ”Salas explained.

Arón Piper, who recreates Ander Muñoz – Omar Shanaa’s partner, played by Omar Ayuso – spoke about love triangles.

We connected very well with Manu Ríos from minute one and in the fiction I believe that Patrick’s character does not arrive with the intention of breaking anything, but that he is simply like that, capricious, but without evil. This trio is going to be well received, ”Piper said.

Manu Ríos added that there is a lot of trouble, because the personality of his character, Patrick, is “very overwhelming.”

What goes into his head, which at first is Ander, well he goes for it. He describes himself like this, ‘what he wants, he gets it’. He discovers that you have to enter into a relationship and he does it without wanting to break anything, but with that desire, “said Ríos.

THE NEW ONES

Elite 4 integrates the Las Encinas school into the Blanco family: the father, one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe, as the new director, who has new rules to redirect it. With him are his three children: Ari, Patrick and Mencía, who, being used to getting what they want, will endanger the union and friendship of the veterans.

Thus, the series includes faces such as Manu Ríos, Martina Cariddi, Carla Díaz (Ari Blanco) and the singer of Spanish and French descent Pol Granch, such as Prince Phillipe von Triesenberg.

Martina Cariddi pointed out “Mencía, rather than being approved by society, which I think doesn’t matter a bit, is that she has many barriers, fears and past hurts. In the end that makes her live with a breastplate that has been created as a tough woman, that happens from everything, that she does not care, and it is a lie, because everything affects her so much, that is why she is impulsive and overwhelms everything she has ahead, “he said.

THE VETERANS

In addition, Claudia Salas (Rebeka), Georgina Amorós (Cayetana), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán) and Mina El Hammani (Nadia) continue.

Itzan Escamilla, who plays Samuel García, announced that she will leave “the dramatic backpack that she was carrying” to meet Ari Blanco.

He enters a conflict because a love triangle is created between Guzmán, Ari and Samuel, although things will be accommodated, “he said.

In addition, an allusion is made between the commoner, through the character of Cayetana, and the prince, a somewhat toxic relationship in the face of differences and the breakdown of trust.

