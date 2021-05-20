Elite season 4 trailer reveals more mysteries and trios

Although we are already familiar with most of the characters, at Las Encinas school four new students will enter that will fill the emptiness left by Lu, Carla, Polo and Valerio. The Blanco family also comes to the series with more money and new problems, as well as with Benjamin, a powerful businessman who will serve as the new school principal.

Along with Benjamin come his three children: Ari, Mencia and Patrick, three teenagers who are used to everything arriving on a silver platter and who will endanger the union and friendship of the veteran students, so they vThere are fights between the new students and the old ones.