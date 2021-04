The clash between these two groups, the old and the new school, will cause a tragedy, with a victim and a responsible whose identity they must discover. This fourth season premieres June 18 on Netflix.

Along with the new actors alumni return as Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós). And as the new episodes roll in, we introduce you to some of the newest cast members.