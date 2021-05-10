‘Elite’ presents the new students of its season 4

The fourth season of ‘Elite“It will premiere on Netflix on June 18. The fifth season is in full swing. The actors of”Elite‘who will leave the series after season 4.

Two years after the premiere of the series that has become a popular phenomenon, Netflix has announced that June 18 will be the date for the premiere of the fourth season of ‘Elite‘, the title that began by raising a murder in one of the most exclusive schools in the country and now promises to “turn everything upside down.”

A new course begins in Las Encinas and, with it, comes a new director embodied by Diego Martin (‘Velvet’). The character, one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe, is willing to redirect a school that seems to have gone out of control. With him will also come his family, including his three children who will be played by Carla Diaz, Martina Cariddi Y Manu Rios, three teenagers too used to always getting their way, and another new student who will play Pol Granch. We review what Netflix has already told us about them:

Netflix

Carla Diaz is Ari Blanco Commerford: competitive, perfectionist and always on the right side of the law and life. Too used to covering up her feelings so as not to show weaknesses and not to lose the course set for her. Loyal to his father to the end, Ari will confront all his classmates for it and their feelings when he meets the odd classmate. Or a couple of them …

Netflix

Martina Cariddi is Mencía Blanco Commerford: the complete opposite of her older sister, Ari. If she is the absolute order, Mencía is chaotic, belligerent, self-destructive and a kamikaze that leads in the opposite direction to the rest of her family. But this is inside the walls of his house, because outside of them Mencía has a sweetness and a light that he keeps to give it to the people he considers most special.

Netflix

Manu Rios is Patrick Blanco Commerford: Ari’s twin, Patrick is hedonistic, whimsical and seductive. And the way of the middle of the three brothers. If Ari follows exactly what his father dictates, and Mencía goes against it by system, Patrick does what he wants at all times, making the world believe that he is following the rules. Always gets what he wants. And he wants it all, all the time, as he himself proclaims.

Netflix

Pol Granch is Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg: the fourth and last new student at Las Encinas. A prince. The direct heir to the throne of a Central European principality. Elegant, educated, and pristine in his ways, His Highness has been raised in a bubble of ermine fur and privilege that has kept him totally oblivious to earthly and flesh-and-blood life. It won’t take long for Phillipe to connect with the most unlikely person based on his position and lineage.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io