The Álvaro Rico Show, which is famous for YouTube, received the cast of Elite from Netflix; where one of the boys talked about more and ended up confessing that he wants Danna Paola in bed.

It was on the turn of Mina El Hammani, who plays Nadia, that the controversial question arose of who she would want in bed.

With which partner would you share a coffee? With which partner would you share a dinner? And with which partner would you share the bed? Who is someone who would put you a little bit?

After not giving it much thought, Mina broke the silence and shared that it is the Mexican actress who has all the qualities to be his bed partner.

Well Danna! Hahaha, he replied.

Danna Paola has been part of the headlines in recent days as they assure she has resigned from the fourth season of the series due to a huge lawsuit; as well as when he was assured he would not be able to leave Spain due to the coronavirus contingency.

In addition, he has captured the attention of Internet users with the videos he has shared on Tiktok with fun dances.

