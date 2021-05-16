‘Elite’: Mina El Hammani returns in the spin-off ‘Brief Stories’, and it will not be the only one

Netflix continues to warm up for the Elite Week that it has assembled to welcome the fourth season of the series. On June 18 we will receive on the platform the new chapters of the series, in which we will meet a whole new batch of Las Encinas students. But before ‘Elite’ we will experience four ‘Brief Stories’ in the first spin-off of the series.

Written by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, ‘Elite: Brief Stories’ will serve as a bridge between the third and fourth seasons, and everything indicates that this spin-off will be the true farewell to all those characters who will no longer continue in school after have graduated. As a sample we have the advance of one of those stories, in which Mina El Hammani returns as Nadia, one of the characters we had said goodbye to at the end of the third season. Nadia already lives in New York but she doesn’t forget Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau). This story will premiere on June 15.

More surprises?

Surprises were promised in the Elite Week promo, and we already speculated with the return of more characters when we saw the image of a suitcase with some initials that correspond to those of Carla, the character of Ester Exposito. Will we also see her, and Lucrecia (Danna Paola) and Valerio (Jorge López)? In addition to the history of Nadia and Guzmán, they have also launched the promo of the history of Guzmán, Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) and Rebeca (Claudia Salas), marked by a party that gets out of hand. It will hit the platform on June 14.

Each of the four stories will consist of three episodes. They will premiere between June 14 and 17, and the fourth season of the mother series will arrive on June 18, which has Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos and Pol Granch as the main incorporations, in addition to Diego Martín and Andrés Velencoso.