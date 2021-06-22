Elite: fourth season is criticized for its sexual scenes – Tomatazos

The fourth season of Elite – 80% premiered a few days ago on the Netflix platform and quickly climbed to the top of the top 10, in Mexico it already has the number one site. With its usual eight chapters, the new block captures the attention of the streaming service but also generates criticism on social networks for its abundant sexual scenes. It seems that the majority of the spectators did not live an adolescence as “unbridled” as the privileged students of Las Encinas paint it. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Elite aired for the first time in October 2018, it was created by Carlos Montero and addresses the genres of suspense and youth drama. The series immerses us in the lives of a preparatory school specially designed for the children of the richest families in the country; being full of parties and glamor, Elite it became one of those “goal” life titles for many of its viewers (excluding the crime factor, of course). The appeal of its cast also did not go unnoticed and several of them have become international stars thanks to the series.

A new stage from time to time demands sacrifices and that is what happened with Elite. In May 2020 it was confirmed that Ester Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lucrecia), Álvaro Rico (Polo), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) and Jorge López (Valerio) would not return for the fourth season, which was a very low for the series since there are some of the best characters. Of course the red streaming giant moved with speed and added new names to its cast that have brought strong emotions to recent episodes.

But there is something peculiar that fans of Elite they’re noticing in season four: an increase in sex scenes. Previously we had not a few interactions of this type between protagonists, however, the new chapters seem to be abusing this resource as a desperate attempt to compensate for the absence of some of their most representative stars. In the scenes we observe the characters having sexual relations, or attending numerous parties as if the work of studying was left in an unreal plane, but we know that Elite It is not precisely about the latter; however, viewers couldn’t help but make hilarious tweets on the subject.

Another detail that has recently been criticized is the repetition of the same crime pattern in Las Encinas. Fans of Elite point out that with each new cycle something unexpected or mysterious happens and the students of the school must face it. Broadly speaking, the series seeks to enhance adolescence and its excesses, but with characters between 15 and 19 years old played by much older actors, many of the situations presented by the series are somewhat implausible; the new season exploits everything to unsuspected levels.

The life of a high school teenager in Latin America seems to be quite different from what we see through Las Encinas students. What do users think of the new plot? There are few reactions on Twitter that agree that the scriptwriters have not made an effort this time to tell an interesting story, the sexual scenes are not justified on many occasions and some of the costumes have not convinced everyone. do you agree with them? It seems that the showrunner will have to try a little more in the future not to end as a long series and without anything interesting in its last seasons as it happened with La Casa de Papel.

Here are some reactions to the fourth season of Elite.

I am very amused that the elite experience adolescence as drugs, sex and parties, and I WISH haha, but the reality is that everyone has depression, anxiety, and they are about to be peeled – 𝗝𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗢𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘇 🦋 (@jjulianaortiz) June 20, 2021

The Elite in high school: Sex, drugs, alcohol, party Me in high school: pic.twitter.com/sWX729WA0I – Radioactive Guarapita (@guarapita_R) June 21, 2021

in elite they put sex every 5 minutes to fill in how empty the plot is. – JXVITO (@javisxnchez) June 21, 2021

Me watching an Elite sex scene with my mother pic.twitter.com/ylsaxruLGp – Charlie (@CarlesMahiques) June 21, 2021

WEEEEY DOESN’T EVEN HAVE A JUSTIFIED CONTEXT SEX SCENES IN ELITE HAHAHAHAHA – Tigrilla (@gab_esparza) June 21, 2021

Elite: sex, drugs, alcohol Me in high school: pic.twitter.com/BVfbyKSK6f – Helen. (@MarielenDiaz) June 21, 2021

E1-T4 seen. End of my Elite experience. Same theme as past seasons. Base four seasons of a series on money, sex and violence (verbal and physical), as it happened. – Alberto 🏳️‍🌈 (@presdetoi) June 21, 2021

the elite kids with 15 years: sex drugs we kill people 🥵 me with 21: today there is a rewatch of inazuma eleven family😎https: //t.co/LTOMQjouqZ pic.twitter.com/znQJGgaNK5 – イ ezcat イ ormentas⚡ (@TezcatStorm) June 19, 2021

